Kardashians spend $ 300k on gifts for KUWTK team

On the last day of recording, the Kardashians thanked the team that made the show possible, 300 Rolex watches.

With the family reality show, Keeping Up With the Kardashians coming to an end after 15 long years, the Kardashian family decided to thank the team of contributors in the most generous way.

Kim, Khloe, Kourtney, and Mom Kris are said to have spent $ 300,000 on 30 Rolex watches to surprise the team on Friday, which was their last day of recording.

The clan thanked everyone with “speeches and congratulations after the show ended” while team members shared their thoughts saying they stayed with them because it was “fun working with the family.”

According to TMZ, luxury watches saw “far more tears, excitement, and gratitude” from those who received them.