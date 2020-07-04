Karim Benzema : this is bad news in the case of the blackmail over sextape

The wooden floors of Versailles to request a trial against the soccer player Karim Benzema in the case of the sex tape of Mathieu Valbuena. The facts date back to the year 2015.
Five years after the fact, Karim Benzema has not finished with this case. This Thursday, July 2, the prosecutor of Versailles has requested a trial for the football player in the case of the blackmail over sextape of Mathieu Valbuena 2015. This is a trial “complicity to attempted blackmail“said the prosecutor of Versailles. The latter also demanded a trial for four other men in the middle of the football, but has requested a non-place to Djibril Cisse. He was also accused of acts of complicity.
Karim Benzema is suspected of having encouraged his ex-team mate of the team of France to pay the blackmailers. The latter threatened to disclose a video to be intimate in the that appeared in. Due to this case, the player of 32 years of age, had been put completely in the withdrawal of the team of France. He has also been selected by Didier Deschamps for October 2015. Zinedine Zidane himself had pleaded his case: “I know that Karim is very much attached to the selection, he always wanted to play with the team France […]. Footballistiquement, he is the best attacker then, you have your place in the selection.“Praise a lot to convince Noël, Le Grand, president of the French federation of football: “Karim Benzema is a very good player, I never doubted his qualities. On the contrary, it is shown in the Real Madrid is one of the best players in his position. But the adventure (team) France is complete.“
A trial
Month after month, the legal series intensifies. Last December, the Court of cassation decided to dismiss the appeal from Karim Benzema. The last contested the methods used by the researchers in this case. This time, the courts decided and Karim Benzema should have to answer for their acts before justice.
