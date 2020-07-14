Karine Ferri chic and sexy : she appears in a bathing suit in a brief video on Instagram

Karine Ferri is the face of one of the most well-known and beloved French television. The wife of the footballer, Yoann Gourcuff has it all : the hostess is elegant and beautiful, but also knows how to be sexy when needed ! And this, to the delight of its community of subscribers.





The summer season begins to hit its full. So it’s time to prepare swimwear and other accessories, indispensable to allow the burst of your beauty at the beach ! The accounts of Instagram celebrities compete to be the shots of all the most dazzling of others. Clara Morgane passing by Christina Milaninternet users no longer know where to put the head ! Karine Ferri is not in the rest. It must be said that the co-host of The Voice and Dancing with the stars has of what to seduce and knowledge in the field of clothing. The beautiful brunette sharing on a very regular basis in your account of Instagram great shots where the work is presented in his collection. It is, in effect, become the muse and collaborator of the official brand The Small Bombs.

It is also compatible with the girlfriends creative

The young mum of Mael and Claudia do not forget the girls ! This July 14, Karine Ferri has published a short video of Boomerang in your account of Instagram. She poses in a excellent black t-shirt, inspired by the 50s. “High waist, inspiration, Sophia Loren and 50”she says. She never forgets to clarify that this creation comes from the collection of her friend Jessica Lemarié Worse, which is no other than the wife of another footballer, Robert Pires. ” Too happy to wear a jersey of the collection of my girlfriend Jessica“, “she continues. It also clarifies the side of the eco-responsible of the creation of this indicating that the jersey was made in a “fabric recycled, (from a) fishing net recovered on the sea.” This is a beautiful ambassador for her friend, Jessica the Worst ! The internet users are under the spell of the model and of the shirt in green !