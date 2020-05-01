Karol G and Nicki Minaj’s ‘Tusa’ takes the crown at the top of the billboard Argentina Hot 100

“Tusa” continues at the top of the Billboard charts Argentina Hot 100 for the week of 5 may. Now reigning for 16 weeks, the hit Karol G and Nicki Minaj holds the record for the most number of weeks at no. 1.

At no. 2 is “Favorito” of the colombian artist Camilo Echeverry. Bad Bunny has eight songs on the chart, and two in the Top 10, with “Yo Perreo Sola” at no. 3 and “Safaera” with Jowell & Randy and Ñengo Flow n ° 4. The two songs are from her latest album, YHLQMDLG.

“Dance Monkey” of Tones, And I ended the week at no. 5. Toni Elizabeth Watson, the real name of the singer, has climbed in the rankings, leaving ” That Takes Pa ‘Lante” by Daddy Yankee behind at no. 6. The top 10 continues with the double presence of Rauw Alejandro: At no. 7, with Farruko in ” Fantasías “, and at no. 8 with his single ” Tattoo “.

Sech and Arcangel occupy the no. 9 with “Sigues Con El” and “Muévelo” gives another place for Daddy Yankee with Nicky Jam n ° 10.

With 11 songs, J Balvin has the most titles on the card. His participation begins, through its collaboration with The Black Eyed Peas, “RITMO” at no. 11. And then, ” Morado “, ” Rojo “, “Amarillo” and ” Blanco “, from her latest album, Colores, are among the 100 most listened to songs.

The first success is the re-entry of “Contando Lunares” by Don Patricio and Cruz Cafuné. The song is back in the hit parade thanks to a remixed version recent with Anitta and Rauw Alejandro. The best beginning is “Relationship” of Sech, n ° 73. It was a good week for the Panamanian, who is also back at no. 84 with “Ignorant” with Bad Bunny.

The group of Miami CNCO and Natti Natasha made their debut with “Honey Boo Boo” at no. 80. This was also a great week for the singer in the dominican, which is to rise in the rankings at no. 88 with Becky G, with ” Sin Pijama “. And “Vete” on the last album, Bad Bunny, YHLQMDLG, is back at no. 89.

The n ° 93, María Becerra has returned with ” Dejemos That Pase “, the song that it began with the week of 2 February. The n ° 94, the puerto rican Nio García has made its debut with Bryant Myers in ” Nocturna “.

The songs of the English language continue to enter into the ranking, and TikTok seems to have an impact. In addition to “Say So” of Doja Cat (n ° 19), which is part of a challenge inside the application, the “Savage” Megan Thee Stallion made his debut in the no. 95, which is also the soundtrack of a challenge. And closing the top, “Roses” of SAINt JHN, also in the context of a challenge, listed at no. 100 on the Billboard Argentina Hot 100.