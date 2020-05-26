Karol G reveals her admiration for Rihanna, with a photo novel – Latina

Karol G is a big fan of Rihanna.

Karol G just ignite the web with the unveiling of a photo novel of her and her idol, singer Rihanna.

His talent is undeniable. Karol G today is one of Latin american artists, the most well-known in the world. At 29 years of age, the Colombian, Carolina Giraldo Navarro, his real name, has won in 2018 the Latin Grammy Award the best new artist, and continues to dance with his fans in a rhythm of its tubes that score. It is in 2017 that her career exploded this year, she collaborates with Bad Bunny for the song Ahora me llama. This success allows him later to be a member of the jury of Pequeños gigantes USAa talent contest for children broadcast on channel Spanish-language Univision. Today, it is with the song Tusa, featuring with Nicki Minaj, the singer squatting the charts. In fact, while he constantly proved a massive hit around the world, the clip of the song has more than 850 million views on YouTube. However, this does not preclude Karol G to keep the feet on the ground and be also a fan of the great international singer…

Rihanna, the idol of Karol G

In fact, there are a few hours, Karol G has literally ignited Instagram revealing a photo where she poses next to his idol, the singer Rihanna. “The envious will say it’s Photoshop 😒#15annéesdeRihanna“, she wrote in the caption of the shot in black and white.

As a reminder, Karol G had already entrusted his admiration for the artist barbedienne in an interview granted to Entertainment Tonight Online. “The woman in the world with whom I want to work, it is Rihanna. Then, Rihannaif you look at this video, and please, call me ! I’d love to record something with you !“, had exclaimed the colombian singer at the micro-Denny Directo, adding that his tattoo on his right forearm was in honour of his idol. “RihannaI find that it is very natural, super authentic in its own way to create his own music. I really am a super fan !“, had she continued. Can we therefore hope to one day be a collaboration between the two singers ? We meet strong fingers !