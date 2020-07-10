Karol G sings love in her new hit, “Ay, DiOs Mío!” Actually Karol G

Love seems to be an inexhaustible source of inspiration for Karol G. The star of colombia sings his encounter with her fiancé, rapper Anual, in his new hit, “Ay, DiOs Mío!”.

“The piece begins at the point where Ema (nickname Anual) I was writing a first message on Instagram and then how he writes me messages on Instagram and WhatsApp, until the day that we met and we went out together. And the time when we went out together, in the middle of a dance, and if I wanted to go home with him or not.“, explains the singer in an interview for Billboard.

Karol G crazy in love with Anual

Karol G is in a relationship with Anual for the past two years. The lovers took advantage of the confinement to be closer. “We are fools of one another, we are more accomplices. We finished the album Anual, and attend this production has been great. Now we are working on my opus. We do not give our opinion on what the other is doing because our identities are completely different and we don’t want to interfere. But we are part of the process.”, reveals the artist to Billboard.

The album Karol G is expected for the fall of 2020. The new project of the star colombian is expected to hit after the hit singles “Tusa” in featuring with Nicki Minaj or “X”.