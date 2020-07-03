Katana would have had a more important role

Since the announcement of the release of the “director’s cut” The Justice League on the platform HBO Max next year, this is that David Ayer, the director of the film Suicide Squad launched in 2016, also wants to be able to present their own version of the movie in which some characters had a more important role, as Katana.

Almost four years after the premiere of the film Suicide Squad in the darkness of the room, the second continues to be rejected by the fans of DC. In a scene with very little excavated, David Yesterday, he says that his version of the film is very far from what the viewers have been found in 2016. Yes, a film that belongs exclusively to the producers, what happens is that they are reviewing the mounting to increase its profitability at the box-office. Thus, as for The Justice Leaguesome movies have ultimately much to do with the original idea of the director.

Heavily criticized, the director David Ayer hopes to one day be able to present their own version of Suicide Squad fans of DC comics. However, this “pay cut” is far from guaranteed, or even less official. But there are many who hope to discover in a day ! And the developer continues to indulge his curiosity in Twitter.

In a tweet, a fan expressed his disappointment at the character of the Katana in the movie, that was used. David Yesterday responded that in the version of Suicide Squadshe had a much more important role.

She had a more important role in my court https://t.co/TDIZ85Gdsn — David Ayer (@DavidAyerMovies) June 30, 2020

At the same time, in the movie, a Katana (his real name is Tatsu Yamashiro) is not the character the more set before. We are very vaguely during the formation of the squad mortal, but it is still very mysterious, overshadowed by the Joker from Jared Leto, Harley Quinn, Margot Robbie and Deadshoot Will Smith. However, the Katana has a huge potential, with a the origin of the history a very interesting and rich !

Embodied by Karen Fukuhara (The Girl The Guys), The Katana is a character of the most surprising ! An expert in martial arts, the japanese sees her husband die by the hand of his brother Takeo. Mad of rage, she faces, and manages to defeat him. After training with master Tadashi, joined the united States to do justice. If you do not have super-powers, which he can count with his sword, Soultaker. The latter imprisons the souls of those it kills, and can communicate with the past. Through a ritual, it is possible that these souls can be reborn to serve, against their will, the person who invokes it.

In another tweetDavid Yesterday took the mystery about a scene in the trailer that was in the last instance, not in the film released in theaters. Very briefly in the trailer, to see the eyes of the Katana bugging out. Why ? Because at the moment, she is possessed by the Sorceress, and the attack of the team of super-villains ! In any case, this is what the principal says.

We hope to discover one day the real version of Suicide Squadas you’d imagine the director David Ayer. In any case, there are many who have been waiting with impatience. After the announcement of a “director’s cut” for The Justice Leaguethat Suicide Squad I could see well the day finally…