Kate Hudson : A surprise party, and (very) special for his birthday…

The coronavirus and containment deprive the stars exit ! They have not prevented Kate Hudson celebrate his birthday. The actress has been marred for 41 years, she was even able to receive his friends, on the theme of the drive-in…

Kate Hudson has had 41 years ago this Sunday, 19 April 2020. Rather than waiting for the lifting of the containment measures taken to curb the pandemic of the virus Covid-19 and meet his friends, friends of the actress are invited to the home of it. The guests passed in front of his home by car, they are instructed not to descend. The companion to Kate Hudson, Danny Fujirawa, filmed a few moments of this special feast, inspired by the drive-in. Kate Hudson, moved, could not hold back his tears.

In it, Kate Hudson blew out his candles in the presence of his beloved, of their daughter, Rani Pink (18 months), his first two children Ryder and Bingham (16 and 8 years old, born to his first two marriages with Chris Robinson and Matthew Bellamy) and her mother Goldie Hawn.

Goldie Hawn has also wished a happy birthday to his daughter. She wrote on Instagram : “Happy birthday to my only daughter @katehudson !!! I love you deeply and cannot imagine my life without you. You came in this world with eyes wide open and ready to throw yourself. And look at you today ! I am very proud of it !“