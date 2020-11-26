Kate Hudson admits she is a “very strict” mother

The actress says that she is very rigid in the rules she establishes, and there is no room for negotiation.

Kate Hudson recently shared her unique and harsh views on parenting during a recent discussion, admitting that she “does not tolerate” a number of behaviors.

The Oscar nominee began by calling herself “a strict mother” and explained how her approach to parenting “came as a surprise to my whole family when I became a mother.”

The actress spoke extensively about her house rules during an interview with People magazine. “In what I am strict, is that there are certain rules that I establish. I don’t negotiate with my children about certain things. “

“And what I realized from that is that when you set that standard in your home, you don’t end up in long negotiations. When I say no, it’s done. “

Hudson also added: “You can still be a very disciplined person, but you need that extra support. It’s not just about food, it’s about how we live. It’s how we choose to live every day, tune in, and try to figure out what we need. “

Hudson also admitted that she believes parents “should create reasonable limits and draw some lines in the sand so that children can test them.”

And that, I think, is an important part of its development. How far can they push something? And how you, as a parent, handle it is a big part of growing up. “

However, she admits that she is “very, very strict with manners. It does not tolerate lies. The small or the big lies ”.

However, that is not to say that she is tyrannical when it comes to emotions, “When it comes to her feelings or emotions… I am very open. I give my children a lot of room to make mistakes. “

Before concluding, he noted that “there are too many trials in the world. We all need to have an open mind and feel good about what we are doing and let other people live the way they want to live. “