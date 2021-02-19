Kate Middleton and Camilla will soon be able to laugh at their husbands!

A ceremony looms on the horizon! The opportunity for Duchess Kate Middleton and Camilla to make fun of their respectful husbands!

Kate Middleton and Camilla may soon be laughing at their respective husbands, William and Charles. Indeed, they are about to take part in a ceremony. It will take place in the coming days and would date back to the 14th century. Tradition obliges, so they will not escape.

The Duchess of Cornwall and the Duchess of Cambridge are going to have a laugh in short. Indeed, Kate Middleton and William’s mother-in-law are about to see their husbands in funny situations.

Both will have to dress in a rather incongruous garment. Ridiculous costumes are part of the royal tradition in force.

This event has already been teased by a specialist of crowned heads. In a docu on the secrets of the royal family, Samantha Bond comments on this event in which William and his father will participate.

This is an essential step given the etiquette and traditions of the Windsor clan. There is no guarantee that the two duchesses will keep their calm and cold-bloodedness, after all!

Kate Middleton and Camilla’s husbands will go all the way. This, despite the hilarious aspect of things. What’s the point? We tell you all about this party.

KATE MIDDLETON AND CAMILLA TO ATTEND ORDER OF THE GARTER FESTIVITIES

“The ritual for this ancient order has been passed down from generation to generation,” says the specialist. No wonder William lends himself to the game, he who meets all his prerogatives

“Every year during Garter Day, the Queen, her knights, and the ladies cross Windsor Castle to St. George’s Chapel.” So this party begins.

“They’re organizing a special service,” she says. In the Mail on Sunday, a journalist described the dressed suit as “the most ridiculous” with hats and feathers. Unobtrusive pageantry!

“This is the perfect time for women, especially Camilla and Kate Middleton, to laugh at their husbands,” she said. It remains to be seen if they will!

According to the docu, little has come to us about the origins of this mysterious feast. But in any case, it takes place every year and makes the people laugh in spite of themselves.

Some of these reasons might be obscure and remind the Mail on Sunday journalist of a well-known book: Dan Brown’s Da Vinci Code…

As for the little evidence we had, it would have disappeared with a fire. However, the seat of this feast remains the Chapel of St. George.

This year, not to escape the rule, Kate Middleton’s husband William and Camilla Parker-Bowles’ husband Prince Charles will honor the people with their presence.