Kate Middleton and Prince William criticized for wasting taxpayer money on royal tour

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge took a ride on the royal train to thank UK health workers.

Royal pundits have been upset with Kate Middleton and Prince William for wasting a staggering amount of taxpayer money on a futile royal train ride, amid the terrible coronavirus pandemic.

According to sources, the alarming cost of the trip amounts to more than £ 20,000 (US $ 26,500) a day, all of which is basically taxpayer money.

Speaking on the matter, Chris Ship and Lizzie Robinson of ITV Royal Rota said: “There is a question about whether you should go to a food bank on your own private royal train at a huge cost.

“We know how much they cost, we see them every year in the financial report.”

“It’s like £ 20,000 (US $ 26,500) to go to Wales and back. It’s not a cheap item and it’s not particularly eco-friendly either, ”Ship said.

To this, Robinson added, “royals traveling by whatever means of transportation they had chosen would have been expensive.”

“It’s always a debate that comes up every year when we get the real finances about how much the real train cost.”

Kate and William made a three-day visit this week through England, Wales, and Scotland on Queen Elizabeth II’s royal train.

