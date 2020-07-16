Kate Middleton and Prince Williams, at the centre of a controversy, viewers are in a state of shock

Kate Middleton and Prince William have been found in the center of a great controversy.

While recently, of crazy statements announced that Kate Middleton was tired of the criticism of Meghan Markle at the point of cutting off their finances, the Duchess of Cambridge is, unfortunately, continues to provoke the anger with this last story… To protect the eyes of the public and the paparazzi, she and Prince William have decided to build a large coverage of 300 metres of your property, the cost is 15 000 pounds. But the problem is that the money spent would come directly from the taxes of the british. Graham Smith, the CEO of the group Republiche said : “If it is public money, it is scandalous that public money. 15 000 pounds, is more of what people earn in a year. You must accept the fact that they have a life so privileged and do not continue to spend public money.”

In the Face of this controversy, the royal palace has been forced to respond, explaining that “from time to time, adjustments are made to the landscaping and gardens, including the coverage.” Of the justifications that have been poorly digested by many brits ! Graham Smith has also reported that this extravagant spending was not the only one the royal family, they often spend “tens of thousands” in their homes, where their trips in private jets or helicopters to cross the country, instead of using a car or a train. According to the director general, to the entire family Windsor it would be throwing money through the windows, and the controversy doesn’t seem ready to disappear… it’s Always about Prince William, he would be more willing than ever to the idea of having a fourth child with Kate Middleton.