Kate Middleton attends her first royal funeral

Prince Philip’s funeral this Saturday would be the first royal funeral Kate Middleton will attend in her ten years as a member of the royal family.

Commenting on his experience, a report in the British media said that it would undoubtedly be a difficult day for Prince William’s wife as she attends his first televised royal funeral.

The funeral of Prince Philip will be attended by 30 people and a guest list has also been published before the funeral, where Prince Harry would also be present.

Queen Elizabeth’s husband passed away last Friday at the age of 99.