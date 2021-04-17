CELEBRITIES

Kate Middleton attends her first royal funeral

After marrying Prince William in 2011, this is the first royal funeral Kate Middleton will attend.

Prince Philip’s funeral this Saturday would be the first royal funeral Kate Middleton will attend in her ten years as a member of the royal family.

Commenting on his experience, a report in the British media said that it would undoubtedly be a difficult day for Prince William’s wife as she attends his first televised royal funeral.

After marrying Prince William in April 2011, Kate Middleton has attended many happy occasions while accompanying the royal family.

The funeral of Prince Philip will be attended by 30 people and a guest list has also been published before the funeral, where Prince Harry would also be present.

Queen Elizabeth’s husband passed away last Friday at the age of 99.

