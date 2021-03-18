Kate Middleton collapsed after Meghan Markle’s accusations!

The relationship between Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton is unlikely to get any better: the Duchess of Cambridge looks upset after the interview.

Her husband promised to “talk to Harry” but she remains silent: how’s Kate Middleton? According to Crown experts, Prince William’s wife is very affected by Meghan Markle’s statements to Oprah Winfrey.

Because the interview of the American star made the effect of a bomb! With Prince Harry, the actress spared nothing to the royal family. Its welcome, its relationships, and even “racism” among some members: they covered all subjects.

Among the worries, two people appear to be in the Sussex viewfinder: Kate Middleton and William. On the one hand, Meghan Markle doesn’t get along with her sister-in-law. The two princesses do not have the same character, and have, in fact, difficulty understanding and getting along.

On the other side, Prince Harry and William no longer get along. For years, the English have been waiting for the statue of Lady Diana in Kensington Gardens. But the two brothers do not talk to each other… And the divide seems to be getting clearer.

In the midst of this opposition of styles, Kate Middleton seems in the hard. The wife of the future King of England tried to round the corners with her sister-in-law. But nothing ever did: the current did not pass.

However, according to the indiscretions of Katie Nicholl, an expert on the royal family at OK Magazine, the interview made waves at the head of the royal family. The queen had to intervene, and Kate and William have trouble digesting.

KATE MIDDLETON: MEGHAN MARKLE HURT HER

But, “Kate felt that the case was closed,” explains the royal biographer. So, let it all resurface, it touched her heart. The Duchess of Cambridge seems very touched by this story. To the point of retreating.

“Kate Middleton is so discreet and respectful in her personal life,” insists Katie Nicholl. You never hear of her getting confused with anyone because she pays close attention to how she treats others. »

Being among the targets of the Sussex interview has thus attacked the Duchess’s morale. “It’s very difficult for this whole story to be circulated,” confirms the Crown expert. So we’re going to have to get past the Duchess.

No doubt Prince William’s call for Prince Harry will be able to iron things out. Sussex also plans to travel to London for the Queen’s 95th birthday at the end of April.

The opportunity, no doubt, to wash dirty laundry with the family… But especially for Kate Middleton to have a big chat with Meghan Markle. And why not bury the hatchet to get back on new bases!