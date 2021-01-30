Kate Middleton exhausted by confinement with her children!

Like many parents, Kate Middleton is struggling with confinement. The Duchess of Cambridge then wanted to speak!

Containment is not easy for anyone, including the royal family. Indeed, Kate Middleton seems to have some difficulties with her children. MCE TV tells you everything from A to Z!

Indeed, confinement with her three children has not always been a pleasure for Kate Middleton.

The Duchess decided to plan a video call with several parents to discuss their difficulties, following the various measures put in place in the country.

In a good atmosphere, Kate Middleton did not hesitate to share her own personal problems. In her eyes, the trickiest thing is to go to school at home.

When asked how much she would rate her math knowledge on a scale of 1 to 10, Prince William’s wife replied “-5.” “I’m obviously at the bottom!” she added before smiling. Ouch!

« As parents, we have a role to play day after day, but during this confinement, we had to take on new roles usually held by people in our community or around us who would have helped us. she made it clear: “The young woman was keen to clarify. Before adding: “I became a hairdresser during confinement. Much to the dismay of my children. ». How funny!

Fortunately, the Duchess of Cambridge was able to rest on Prince William. “I know how hard it is to juggle your work, your home, your school, and everything you as parents do, so really well done,” she concluded.

As you will understand, the royal family is going through the same thing as everyone else. Courage to them!

KATE MIDDLETON TAKES ON HER ROLE AS DUCHESS!

Despite the pandemic, Kate Middleton continues to take on the role of Duchess and… from a distance! For example, on a day dedicated to the memory of the victims of the Holocaust, she spoke with two Holocaust survivors.

She spoke with Zigi Shipper, 91, and Manfred Goldberg, 90. The two men met in the Stutthof concentration camp in Poland in 1944.

However, this was not the first time the Duchess had met them. Indeed, this had already happened in 2017, during a visit to the camp. But that doesn’t take anything away from the emotion Kate Middleton feels!

Since her arrival in the royal family, she has used her notoriety for causes close to her heart. And it is not the Covid that will prevent it. It can even be said that she has redoubled her efforts. Wow!

She has volunteered in secret, made calls to caregivers, and, of course, has spoken to some in videoconferencing conversations. A big kudos to her then!