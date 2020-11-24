Kate Middleton launches new video message to English people

The Duchess of Cambridge announces that she will soon give the results of the poll she and Prince William launched earlier this year.

Kate Middleton released a video message on Monday inviting people to join her this week as the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge announce the results of the 5 Big Questions poll.

The video of the Duchess was posted on the official Twitter and Instagram accounts.

This is what Prince William’s wife said in her video message:

“Earlier this year we asked 5 important questions about parenting our under-fives. We wanted to know what you think about the importance of the first years of our children’s lives. More than half a million of you responded to that call. “

Therefore, we have taken your opinion and combined it with more public research to produce the largest study ever conducted in the UK in early life.

This year has been a very challenging time for all of us and there has been a no more important time to talk about families.

Later this week, we’ll share 5 great ideas we’ve discovered and answered your questions. This is just the beginning. And I want to thank you for starting a conversation because we are all on this journey together. “