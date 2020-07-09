Kate Middleton, Monica Bellucci, Bella Hadid… inspirations to change your hairstyle for this summer

To shorten slightly, opt for the bangs, is dyed blonde… The options are many. And celebrities have already taken the step. Results for the support, we follow his example to boost your cup, with changes more or less radical.

Shorten them a few inches

… as Kate Middleton and Diane Kruger

To change the head, sometimes it is enough simply to shorten its length to one or two inches to regain the momentum and impetus to his court. The evidence, on march, Kate Middleton on a trip to Ireland, a poster, a couple of inches less to awaken her cut is very classic. It keeps open the option of working in a very soft or cultivate the wavy look. And the good news is that even if one wants to grow his hair stick to the trend of the hair as a (very) long to the back, the cut regularly is the best methods to increase the speed of regrowth.

Opt for the bangs

… as Charlene of Monaco and Bella Hadid

To celebrate the arrival of summer, the wife of prince Albert has adopted a strip that she has chosen to wear it with a braided crown at the Feast of San Juan, 23 of June. Bella Hadid, she has not waited until the end of the containment to deal with this detail of hair. It is your home and DIY – that she decided to cut. Also shown in the last campaign, Helmut Lang, where he cultivates his resemblance to Carla Bruni.

Dye it blonde

… like Emily Ratajkowski and Millie Bobby Brown

With the arrival of good weather, all the hairdressers that I say unto thee, the desires of the blonde appears stronger than ever. The personalities are not immune to this call of (de)staining. Starting with Emily Ratajkowski, has said goodbye to its brown color legendary. Millie Bobby Brown has also decided to lighten your hair with a sweep.

Opt for a short

… as Monica Bellucci and Zoë Kravitz

Monica Bellucci had made a sensation that appears with a cut to garçonne in December 2019. It was then left to evolve in a square very short, as elegant. Zoë Kravitz has also crossed the line to be cut very short in the beginning of the year. Two decisions of the winter that one can recommend in this summer period, in order to clarify your hair.