Kate Middleton: Pippa Middleton has given birth to her second child!

Kate Middleton’s family is growing. Her sister Pippa Middleton and her husband James Matthews have just welcomed their second child.

Things are happening in England right now. But this time it concerns Pippa Middleton, Kate Middleton’s sister.

Finally good news within the royal family. Indeed Buckingham Palace has been through terrible days in recent weeks.

After Meghan Markle’s interview, the British crown is in turmoil. And after the serious accusations of Prince Harry’s wife, the family must keep a low profile.

Even though Meghan Markle is pregnant with her second child, that hasn’t stopped her from getting the truth back. Indeed, the former actress has returned to her past with Kate Middleton.

She tells how the English tabloids made her look like the villain of the story. She explained to Oprah Winfrey that it wasn’t her who made the Duchess of Cambridge cry.

But it was Kate Middleton who made Meghan Markle cry. And to protect it from a bad reputation, the British crown stifled the case.

Thus, the Americans became the laughing stock of Great Britain. But her interview with the presenter set the record straight.

And since then, Kate Middleton’s husband has denied all the accusations. Especially when it comes to racism in their families.

But a happy event will calm the tensions.

KATE MIDDLETON’S SISTER IS MOM FOR THE SECOND TIME

KateMiddleton’s sister welcomed her second child on March 15. This is a little girl called Grace Elizabeth Jane.

Kate Middleton’s youngest has been married to James Matthews since 2017. And the 37-year-old mom has already had her first child in 2018.

Indeed, the couple welcomed 2 years ago a little boy called Arthur Michael William. And the child’s 2nd and 3rd names are a tribute to their grandmothers. Carole Elizabeth Middleton and Jane Matthews.

According to a relative who spoke to Hello about Pippa Middleton’s health. “Mom and baby are fine. She’s perfect. Everyone is delighted with such a happy arrival he then added.

Pippa Middleton and James Matthews have been in a relationship since 2015 and married at St Mark’s Church in Berkshire. Located next to Kate Middleton’s parents’ property.

And Prince George and his sister Princess Charlotte were the children of honor. Too cute!

Since their marriage, the couple has decided to move to London. But according to the tabloids, they have been looking to buy a house in Berkshire since December 2020. To be as close as possible to Pippa Middleton’s family.

Living in the countryside, away from the British crown seems like a good idea. And especially right now.