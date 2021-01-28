Kate Middleton radiant in tartan to pay tribute to Scotland!

Yesterday, Kate Middleton conducted a video conference with carers working in Scotland. And the Duchess made the buzz with her look.

On Monday 25 January, Kate Middleton spoke to the health care staff at Ninewells Hospital in Scotland. And Prince Harry’s sister-in-law was again unanimous in her choice of clothing.

For several years, Kate Middleton has been a brilliant depictor of the Windsor clan. To this day, she is very much appreciated in the United Kingdom as a member of the Firm.

Discreet, little Archie’s aunt does her best to never tarnish the image of the Crown. In this pandemic period, it is also increasing the number of videoconferences to support health care workers.

Yesterday, Kate Middleton and Prince William spoke to the teams at Ninewells Hospital in Didee, Scotland.

As a reminder, Prince George’s parents have teamed up with the NHS Charities Together and Tayside Health Fund. Together, they decided to have meals delivered to the evening crews who constantly care for patients who are ill with Covid-19.

A nice initiative in short. And the dishes offered by the royal couple are 100% Scottish.

On the menu: haggis, neeps, and tatties! As you well understood, the caregivers were able to feast on dishes that contained mainly stuffed sheep’s belly accompanied by rutabagas.

But that’s not all! As usual, Kate Middleton gave another style lesson.

Concerned for every detail, she clearly wanted to pay tribute to Scotland. Be careful, her look might well give you ideas. The proof in pictures!

KATE MIDDLETON LOVES SCOTLAND!

Facing the camera, Kate Middleton looked up with a pretty red tartan dress. Her outfit also had an elegant white pointed collar that would delight her.

Not to change, she also relied on very discreet jewelry. And the Duchess preferred to let her dream hair slip away.

On the Web, many fans of the Windsor clan validated her choice of clothing. And some also noticed that this was not the first time she wore this set.

Indeed, Meghan Markle’s sister-in-law wore this dress in 2019 to participate in a luncheon hosted by Queen Elizabeth II during the Christmas holidays. A year later, she recycled it to make her last Royal Tour with Prince William.

As a true fashionista, Kate Middleton alternates looks according to her desires. But she always opts for sober and very elegant pieces.

But recently, she seems to want to get out of her comfort zone by focusing on colorful and ultra-trendy ensembles. Often sidelined because of Meghan Markle’s looks, would the Duchess want to take her revenge?! Case to follow you are told.