Kate Middleton ready to have a fourth child with William?

For some time now, it has been rumored that the Duchess of Cambridge Kate Middleton wants to have a fourth child at all costs!

While Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are expecting their 2nd child… Would Kate Middleton also be willing to expand the family with a fourth child?

The Windsor family is getting bigger! Indeed, while Meghan Markle and her husband announced on February 14th that they were expecting their second child… For their part, Kate Middleton and Prince William could also become parents for the fourth time!

Indeed, according to “Star” magazine, the Duchess of Cambridge has “baby fever“.” After spending a lot of time with her family, she would indeed want to expand hers!

“She loves being with [her kids] and wants to have one more,” a source close to Kate Middleton revealed. The same person also added that “the time was perfect” to have another child!

So many statements confirm that Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle could be pregnant at the same time! That’s enough to delight Elizabeth II! Indeed, before she was queen, Her Majesty is also a grandmother!

Despite its noises of corridors more and more insistent … Neither Kate Middleton nor her husband has confirmed the arrival of a fourth child! It’s just a matter of seeing in the next few weeks whether the Duchess’s belly is rounding or not! Case to follow!

WHY KATE MIDDLETON COULD BECOME QUEEN

It is no secret that after the reign of Elizabeth II it will be the turn of Prince Charles and then Prince William to ascend the throne! Kate Middleton will therefore have a very important place in the monarchy!

According to the Mirror, when William becomes king, it is quite possible that Kate will in turn become the queen consort! Besides, she won’t be called Kate anymore! She will then be called “Queen Catherine” …

According to our colleagues at the Mirror, she explained that she could choose this new name more “appropriate” at the time of her coronation!

“The role of Catherine (Kate Middleton) will certainly change as she will be the sovereign’s wife. There is no real constitutional role for a consort, just by tradition. She will be the first lady of the country, in terms of precedence. Royal expert Marlene Koenig said.

A role that seems to carve out for George’s mom, Charlotte, and Louis. Indeed, unlike her sister-in-law, Meghan Markle, Kate Middleton is ready to carry this very heavyweight on her shoulders without having the slightest fear!

Indeed, Prince William’s wife is already very keen on her role as Duchess… Thus, if she becomes queen consort, no doubt Kate will give her best to live up to the expectations of the monarchy.