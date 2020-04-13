Kate Middleton reveals her favorite celebrity : a choice surprising !

It has already had the opportunity to chat with Michelle Obama, Tom Hanks, Reese Witherspoon, Jennifer Lopez, Uma Thurman, Beyoncé, Nicole Kidman… But that’s a whole other kind of personality that Kate Middleton has the most liked to meet. On April 8, 2020, during a video conference with students in the north of England, the duchess of Cambridge has been given the name of the celebrity that she particularly appreciated.

A certain Anita Ghidotti, executive director of the Pendle Trust, testified to this exchange between Kate Middleton and the students with the magazine Hello ! : “The children were asked what was the best famous person they have met, something which I bet we do not ask often ! The duchess has said that George [son fils aîné, NDLR] regardait much David Attenborough, the series Blue Planet and other things of the kind, so that it would be this one.“Sir David Attenborough is a scientific journalist, writer and a british naturalist who worked for the BBC and lent his voice to the documentary series Blue Planet on the marine fauna and flora, in 2001.