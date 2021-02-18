Kate Middleton Reveals Her Technique for Blowing Pancakes!

In 2011 on the occasion of “Pancake Day”, Kate Middleton showed that she knew how to blow up pancakes like a real pro!

On February 16, 2021, the English celebrated “Shrove Tuesday” aka “Pancake Day” which corresponds to “Mardi Gras” in France. In 2011, Kate Middleton proved that she knew how to make pancakes like a chef!

Right now, Kate Middleton is on the front line representing the Windsor clan. Confined to Anmer Hall with Prince William and their 3 children, she multiplied the Zoom sessions to support the English.

On February 5, 2021, Archie’s aunt spoke to teachers during Children’s Mental Health Week in England. During their exchange, she stressed the importance of their work at a time of health crisis.

« As a parent, you really need to recognize the essential role you have for us on a day-to-day basis, especially in distance learning,” Kate Middleton told the camera. At the moment, his children are home-schooled.

But on February 16, little Archie’s aunt certainly celebrated “Shrove Tuesday” with them. Which for the reminder is similar to “Mardi Gras” in our country.

On this day, the British all make pancakes as a family. In 2011, Kate Middleton proved that she knew how to make these thick pancakes to perfection!

And she has a little secret to never miss them. Apart from having good dough, do not underestimate the throw.

KATE MIDDLETON: TAKE INSPIRATION FROM HER TECHNIQUE TO MAKE PANCAKES!

In 2011 Kate Middleton flew to Belfast with Prince William a few months before their wedding in May. During this visit, Prince Harry’s sister-in-law showed that she was a pancake pan pro!

To raise money against cancer, Pippa Middleton’s sister had agreed to demonstrate her cooking skills. To do this, she had therefore equipped herself with a small frying pan to make her own pancake.

In front of a bemused crowd, Kate Middleton had her masterpiece twirled brilliantly. But how did she do it?

It’s simple by analyzing the sequence, the Duchess holds the handle of the pan firmly. Then, Meghan Markle’s sister-in-law tilts the handle of her utensil down before giving a little kick up.

With a little concentration, it will be a no-fault if you want to imitate it! Although she is very busy with her royal duties, Kate Middleton loves to do many activities with her children and vary them according to their age. So cute!

“George is very upset. Because he also wants to do all the activities of his sister Charlotte (…) she delivered last year. “Because doing things like spider sandwiches is much cooler than writing homework.” We love it!