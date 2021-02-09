Kate Middleton speaks very little about Princess Diana!

The Duchess of Cambridge, Kate Middleton almost never mentions Princess Diana! We’ll explain why.

When she married Prince William in April 2011, she married the future king of the United Kingdom. The young woman also became the Duchess of Cambridge.

Kate Middleton officially joined the royal family. And her arrival in the royal clan will not be without pressure.

Thus, the young woman is very vile compared to her mother-in-law, Lady Di. The latter’s arrival in the royal family had been highly noticed!

And for good reason: her personality and her media speeches left no one indifferent. Very soon she became the princess of the people. It is adored, even revered by the English.

But the commonalities between Kate Middleton and her mother-in-law are very rare. Indeed, the two young women are certainly both shy.

But the similarities seem to end there. In fact, author Victoria Murphy, an expert on the royal family, does not seem to agree.

Indeed, for her, one cannot compare the shyness of Diana, who was only 19 when she met Prince Charles, to that of the Duchess of Cambridge who was 29 at her wedding. Unlike her mother-in-law, the young woman is very close to Queen Elizabeth II.

And unlike Lady Di, she chose a different path. For example, she is a partner of her husband and not a family leader.

KATE MIDDLETON IS VERY DIFFERENT FROM LADY DI

Kate Middleton and her mother-in-law, whom she did not have the opportunity to meet, do not have much in common. Thus, unlike Lady Di, the young woman fully respects the royal rule of silence.

Indeed, the young woman reveals nothing about the life of the royal family. But both young women, like the rest of the royal family, remain very involved in charitable life.

In 1990, Princess Diana multiplied her commitments. It also pays a lot of attention to AIDS patients. In fact, we remember the time she shook hands with a patient.

His commitment to this virus, which was still taboo at the time, would not have pleased Queen Elizabeth II. She would have preferred to see her get involved in more enjoyable activities.

That’s what Kate Middleton is doing now. The young woman is also the godmother of the Nursing Now campaign. It helps British carers, who have been hit hard by the Covid-19 pandemic.

But Lady Di seems to have something in common with her second stepdaughter, Meghan Markle. Both women have always shouted their absolute lack of confidence in the tabloids.

Prince Harry holds them responsible for the tragic death of her mother. A victim of press harassment, Archie’s mother will make a radical decision.

Together with her husband and son, they left the royal family. Today, they live in California, away from the media.