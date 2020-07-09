Kate Middleton : this star who has been in class with her, speaks of her memories

Before you meet prince William at the University of st Andrews in Scotland, Kate Middleton she attended the prestigious Marlborough Collegevery popular with English families grouse. Registered from 1996 to 2000, carried out their years in high school. It is in this boarding school located in the county of Wiltshire, the wife of prince William has met his first love, Harry Blakelock. During their studies, the duchess of Sussex has also used the same banks as a future british star, who now recounts his memories of the school.

In an interview with the Sunposted on Thursday, July 8, comedian and actor Jack Whitehall explains : “I’ve been in the same high school as Kate Middleton and is someone who like to talk a lot. Each year, I continue to send letters telling them that it might be time for me to add to it in the prospectus of the school, or on the walls. It is as if I was their shameful secret.” 32 years of age, the English actor was enrolled at Marlborough College, a few years after the duchess. And celui who co-starred alongside Emily Blunt and Dwayne Johnson in the movie Jungle Cruisethe output of which is scheduled for 2021, regrets have been erased from the history of the private school, unlike Kate Middleton has always been so celebrated.

Bestimage

A student with many privileges ?

More than twenty years after his graduation, Kate Middleton is still the holder of the number of performance records in sports-Marlborough College. We knew that the duchess of Cambridge was a great sport and, particularly, to a competitor so strong. This love for the game of tennis does not hesitate to destroy the prince William in a court of law. A spirit of win at all costs growing up in high school, where Kate has practiced extensively in the field hockey and cross country.

BESTIMAGE

But the feats in the high school of the future queen of England question today his former team-mate of Jack Whitehall. “Kate Middleton is in all the tables of the celebration of the school records and still holds many of them, some of which have not been beaten by more than twenty years. It has been a couple of raised eyebrows about the validity of these rewards, especially in the recent history of the school, all the other records were beaten, with the exception of Kate. It may be that the sports department has become lax in your time to make sure that the name of Kate is always in the first position.” Below, the duchess of that now enjoys certain privileges that allow it to be, still today, the best sport of his old school ?

Credits of the photos : Bestimage