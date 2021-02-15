Kate Middleton tired of having to take care of her children!

Kate Middleton is tired! With the holidays, her children stay at home… But there’s no way we’re going to let them do nothing. Get to work!

While they manage the country and crisis as they can, Kate Middleton and William must also manage their children! Not simple, in the midst of a pandemic… But the Cambridges have ideas, and especially a lot of willpower!

As the holidays are approaching… Two weeks of rest for the little Englishmen. But not for Princess Charlotte, not for Prince George! When their mom talks about their last vacation, we understand why…

Little princes must follow a very strict “school system.” No way, then, to let them get up late to watch cartoons. Kate Middleton is watching over the grain, and lets the BBC know!

When asked about the children’s holidays, the royal couple made no secret of the fact that education also continued at home! “Don’t tell them, even the Duchess of Cambridge jokes. We didn’t stop, even during the holidays! »

A studious holiday, so… But the little princes and princesses seem far from the prison! “I feel a little sad for them, sometimes… But I also became a hairdresser during the confinement! »

Kate Middleton is taking advantage of her children. To make them work, first, but also to give them a royal role… And also because“acting as a parent, especially during the lockdown, is day after day.”

It’s not easy, then, to find occupations… But you have to “adapt.” Parents must “learn new roles” that are unusual. “Being confined forces us to rethink our Western view of education.”

KATE MIDDLETON, MOTHER HEN IN CONFINEMENT

The princess finds herself with her children day after day… And gladly assumes her role as a mother. She does not hide from it, she “takes pleasure in it”. Although containment can often seem ‘harassing’.

With her children, Kate Middleton continues school at home. But in a different way. Prince George’s passion for David Attenborough and his documentary Blue Planet is remembered.

The Lord is even one of the princess’s favorite personalities… From this love for nature also comes a passion of the young prince: walks in the garden. A way to learn, but sweeter than at school…

Kate Middleton said a few months ago that she spent a lot of her confinement in the garden, observing plants. A fun learning, then, for two children away from their school.

“I tried to become their teacher,” laughs the princess. I did the best I could, starting a little in several directions. A sudden change in his life can quickly prove tiring.

“We’re doing the best we can as a parent. But at the end of the day, I still feel very tired. With three children and a future king husband, Kate Middleton doesn’t have time to get bored!