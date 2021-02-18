Kate Middleton: Why isn’t she reacting to Meghan Markle’s pregnancy?

Kate Middleton and Prince William have yet to react to the pregnancy of former Sussex Duchess Meghan Markle.

Since the announcement of Meghan Markle’s pregnancy, Kate Middleton and Prince William have remained silent. The Cambridges have still not congratulated her or welcomed her.

Silence can speak volumes. So Kate Middleton and Prince William are no longer interested in the old Sussex? Indeed, they have not spoken since the announcement of Meghan Markle’spregnancy.

Thus, Archie’s parents took advantage of Valentine’s Day to share the news with the world. “We can confirm that Archie will become a big brother,” they first wrote in a statement.

Before adding: “The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are thrilled to welcome their second child.” So, as with every birth of a new royal baby, everyone lets out their joy.

Almost everyone. More than forty-eight hours have passed since the announcement of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry. Yet no shadow of a tender message from Cambridge.