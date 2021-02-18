Kate Middleton: Why isn’t she reacting to Meghan Markle’s pregnancy?

Kate Middleton and Prince William have yet to react to the pregnancy of former Sussex Duchess Meghan Markle.
Since the announcement of Meghan Markle’s pregnancy, Kate Middleton and Prince William have remained silent. The Cambridges have still not congratulated her or welcomed her.
Silence can speak volumes. So Kate Middleton and Prince William are no longer interested in the old Sussex? Indeed, they have not spoken since the announcement of Meghan Markle’spregnancy.
Thus, Archie’s parents took advantage of Valentine’s Day to share the news with the world. “We can confirm that Archie will become a big brother,” they first wrote in a statement.
Before adding: “The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are thrilled to welcome their second child.” So, as with every birth of a new royal baby, everyone lets out their joy.
Almost everyone. More than forty-eight hours have passed since the announcement of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry. Yet no shadow of a tender message from Cambridge.
First, they did not bother to write any press release to congratulate the couple. But in addition, they did not even want to sign the message of congratulations from Buckingham Palace.
However, being front-line members of the Crown, George’s parents, Charlotte and Louis should have appeared. But in the message, we can only read:
“His Majesty, the Duke of Edinburgh, Prince Charles, and the rest of the family are delighted and wish them all the best.” That’s not all!
MEGHAN MARKLE DOESN’T SEE ANYTHING ON INSTAGRAM
On Kate Middleton and Prince William’s Instagram account, we don’t find any reaction either. And they can’t say they’re not very active on social media. It’s not true!
So, did Meghan Markle and Prince Harry get a chance to get a nice note in private? At the moment, no one can know. But, at a time when the news is fast, we must believe that it is not.
In any case, this silence is not surprising. Between Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle, the deal has never been smooth. And for good reason, the Duchess of Cambridge would never have wanted to be friends with her.
So why didn’t Kate Middleton want such a relationship? According to Jennifer Saayeng, an expert, the reason is very simple.
« Kate felt they didn’t have much in common,” she says. The only thing they have in common? “The fact that they lived at Kensington Palace.” No more, no less!
However, “it has been reported that Meghan wanted a strong and close relationship with her sister-in-law.” So you have to believe that the Duchess of Sussex has finally made up her mind.