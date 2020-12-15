CELEBRITIES

Kate Middleton’s sister Pippa is expecting her second child

The Duchess of Cambridge’s sister is very “excited” to announce her second pregnancy.

Pippa Middleton announced that she is expecting her second child with her husband James Matthews.

On Monday, Kate’s sister said she is “excited” about the family’s growth, as reported by Page Six.

According to a source, “Pippa and James are delighted, this is fantastic news in the middle of a difficult year. The whole family is delighted ”.

Pippa is already the mother of a 2-year-old son named Arthur.

Following news of her pregnancy, reports have mentioned that Pippa and James are looking to purchase a 72-acre (29.1-hectare) country estate called Bucklebury Farm Park in Berkshire, near the Middleton family home.

Although the Middletons, including Mom Carole, Dad Michael, Kate, Pippa, and their younger brother James are extremely close, COVID-19 lockdown restrictions have kept them from being together during this exciting time.

