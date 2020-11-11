Kate Moss wears emerald and diamond ring her boyfriend gave her

The British model clarified that it is not a commitment, but it is a gift from her boyfriend at her request.

Kate Moss wears a beautiful and expensive diamond and emerald ring, which she clarified that it is not an engagement ring, but it is a gift from her boyfriend at her request.

The 46-year-old model revealed this unique suggestion she made to her current partner Nikolai Von Bismarck: “It’s more of a sign that I’m in a serious relationship. After being married, you feel a little weird with nothing on that finger, so it was a gift like ‘I’m dating you and I have a finger without a ring, so buy me one,’ she told The Telegraph newspaper Luxury supplement.

Another ring that Kate keeps as something very special, is the one that her ex Jefferson Hack gave her when their daughter Lila was born in 2002, to whom the model wants to give it one day so that the young woman can wear it on her hand.

Kate Moss was married for five years to musician Jamie Hince, whom she divorced in 2016.