Kate Winslet for Titanic, Emilia Clarke for Game Of Thrones… check out their amazing cast for their iconic role ! (VIDEO)

We could not imagine Daenerys Targaryen, mother of dragons in the series Game Of Throneswith other traits than those of the British Emilia Clarke. Actress Elizabeth Olsen, a performer of Wanda in the Marvel movies, has tried to embody it, without success. It is also Impossible to think of the billionaire Tony Stark, aka Iron Manthat was not the game casual and arrogant Robert Downey Jr. Would we have been as much terrified as if the Swedish actor Bill Skargard didn’t convinced the studios Warner that it was made to play Pennywise, the evil clown of Itadapted from Stephen King’s novel ? And what about Wolverine ? How to represent the famous super mutant X-Men except with the countenance and the power of the game of Australian Hugh Jackman ? However, it might have been otherwise. Everything is played for these talented actors in a few minutes, the time of a hearing filmed where they gave the best of themselves in order to snag the update.

The cast that changed everything

A video posted on 3 December on Youtube by a user compiles just the excerpts of the auditions of the actors named above, come from, without certainly knowing it at the time, to try their luck for the role of their life. We also discover the hearing of the young Kate Winslet (21 years old at the time), for the role of a certain Rose DeWitt in what is set to become one of the most successful global history of cinema : Titanic, James Cameron. This film will also meet Leonardo DiCaprio, with whom she will forge links of friendship between the two. Finally, the video ends with interviews of Josh Brolin. The interpreter of Cable, the big bad in Deadpool 2came to try to convince the studios that he could also embody the sworn enemy of the Avengers, the super-villain Thanos, in Avengers : Endgame. And he does it very well !