Kate Winslet is going to embody the photographer Lee Miller in a biopic

The british actress will lend his features to the famous photographer of american war Lee Miller, also a model for the magazine Vogue.

The director of photography, Ellen Kuras, nominated for an Oscar for his documentary The Betrayalpreparing a biopic on Lee Miller, the famous model for the covers of the magazine Vogue, which subsequently became a war correspondent during the Second world War within the u.s. army. Ellen Kuras, who has worked with Kate Winslet on Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind, says he has long wanted to work together on something that joined them together. “Lee gives us an irresistible opportunity to do it with a brilliant writer that we admire so much”said Kuras in an article of The Hollywood Reporter. Indeed, it is the writer Liz Hannah (Pentagon Papers), named for the Golden Globes, who will adapt the draft of the book by Antony Penrose, son of Lee, The Lives of Lee Miller.

>> Also read : Kate Winslet in 10 movies

Lee Miller, a blast of extreme

The project will immerse in the career complex Lee Miller as she visits the front lines of the Second world War as a photojournalist and embarked on a mission to expose the hidden truths of the Third Reich.

“Like Lee, we live in a time where the truth needs to be debated, a time when the promise of political influence is what defines good and evil. This film takes us on a journey who meets the loyalty and the treason, but reveals, finally, the enigma that Lee was as someone who has buried his own truths hidden in it” entrust Kuras, what Kate Winslet adds to Deadline : “Lee Miller was a wonderful explosion of extremes. A woman that I admire tremendously and I am very happy to play in this film. A lover in the extreme, a thinker, a joy of life, a stove, a cover girl of Vogue, a war correspondent, an icon, a mother. And yet, the story leaves the largely misunderstood”.