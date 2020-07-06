Katherine Langford is the new ambassador for L’oréal Paris

Katherine Langford, the australian actress of 24 years revealed in the series 13 Reasons Why, joined the international team from L’oréal Paris. Back on the journey of a young woman of conviction.

A talent made in Netflix

Its name tells you maybe not much, but your face seems familiar to you ? And for a good reason ! The young actress is known for having played Hannah Baker in the series of success 13 Reasons Why.

Truly global phenomenon, the series is very influential with the the generation of young people. Produced by Selena Gomez, she addresses sensitive issues, in particular with regard to the millenials, as the suicide, rape, homosexuality, depression, mental illness, etc. Of the topics discussed, without taboo, that have raised serious criticism and several controversies .

A key role for Katherine Langford, won thanks to a simple audition through Skype, and that acted as a detonator for his career. During the first season, the series has enjoyed international success and the actress was then propelled under the spotlight. His talent allows him to be nominated for the Golden Globes 2018 for the award of the best actress in a drama series.

A spokesman committed

Katherine Langford cares since a long time problems related to mental health. His role in the series 13 Reasons Why it is now used as a forum to sensitize the youth who are recognized as Hannah Baker in these different disorders. It sensitizes young people to the mental disordersin thegender equalityin thesexual orientationthe school bullyingthe sexual consent or even to the the fight against racism. He has participated in” It Is In Us “, a campaign held in the united States and advocating the need of the sexual consent.

Katherine Langford has no fear, therefore, is not the controversy, he likes to interpret the roles of strong women and don’t stop there ! After the film, LGBTQ+ Love, Simon, is in the poster Damn. A film which chronicles a new version of the Arthur legends, where women are in power. See the 17 next July !

A cosmetic industry more inclusive

The sides of the stars including Penelope Cruz, Scarlett Johansson or even Isabelle Adjani, Katherine Langford joined the long list ofambassadors of L’oréal. While the beauty world is more than inclusive and committedthis new casting is not trivial.

In 2020, the new figureheads of the giant of the cosmetics were, in fact, all of the women-in-profile activist. Evidenced by the model Cindy Bruna or Jaha Dukureh, also the regional ambassador of UN Women to Africa. With Katherine Langford, L’oréal Paris, and therefore reinforces its image as a committed, but this time with the the generation of young people. According to the young man :” L’oréal Paris is THE brand to launch the new beauty trends with a single core message : all the world is well worth the money. It is a matter of learning to love, be courageous and above all safe ! […] You always have to put the emancipation before, I am very grateful to become a portrait and thus be part of a group of women as a source of inspiration. “

You can find very soon in the campaigns of the Air Mask as well as those of the Casting Crème Gloss.

