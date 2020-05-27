Katherine Schwarzenegger called brother Patrick on Instagram

Note to self: never leave Katherine Schwarzenegger read.
On Tuesday, the mom-to-be has dragged his brother so hilarious Patrick Schwarzenegger for not having responded to his text. And, in the manner of a big sister, she made it through Instagram.
Seeing that his text has remained without response, but the woman 26-year-old has had the time to post a photo of him and his girlfriend Champion AbbyKatherine took things in hand with a comment.
“I just send you these pictures via text message and I have not received a response,” she wrote, adding an emoji thoughtful to make more sense. Confirming that he had received the message, Patrick responded with a pair of émojis crying and laughing.
This is not the first time that Katherine uses social media to call her famous family. Last month, she made fun of his mom Maria Shriver after sharing a photo of Leonardo DiCaprio and Brad Pitt sitting in a convertible with the caption: “They came to get me, but I was strong and I told them that I stayed home.”
Jokingly, Maria wrote: “I mean, come on, you have to ask?! I would go as fast as possible! You? #StayHomeStaySafe.” Seeing the legend of the anchor, Katherine commented, “Omg, mom.”
Since she has announced that she and her husband Chris Pratt expecting their first child together a month ago, the future parents have received a wave of love from their family and their friends. During his visit to The show this evening with Jimmy Fallon, Arnold Schwarzenegger could not help but gush about her future grandson.
“Yeah, can you believe it? I mean, it is really an exciting news that Katherine now, you know, be pregnant and have a baby – I don’t know when exactly. Somewhere this summer,” he said. “And, inevitably, I am really looking forward to play with anything, she or him, and I’m having fun.”
the Terminator “I think it is a kind of unique experience. But I just thought the gene pool. I mean, think for a moment: this is part of the Kennedy and part of – you know, there are three genetic pools here. You can do Kennedy, Schwarzenegger and Pratt. “
Phillip Faraone / Getty Images
“I mean, we can do it all. We can go to resolve the cuban missile crisis, we can go kill the predators with his bare hands, and we’re going to bring the dinosaurs. I mean, think about it: it is a lot of power here, ” added Arnold jokingly hoping that the little one would inherit not his famous accent. “The worst thing is that this kid ends up, you know, with my accent. This is what we don’t want to.”
Once the news of the little bundle of joy Katherine and Chris broke out, a source close to the couple told E! Of the news that Maria is eager to meet his grandson.
“Maria is particularly thrilled with this news and is eager to be a grandmother,” explained the insider. “She loves Chris, and she knows that Katherine will be a mother naturally.”