Katherine Schwarzenegger called brother Patrick on Instagram

Note to self: never leave Katherine Schwarzenegger read.

On Tuesday, the mom-to-be has dragged his brother so hilarious Patrick Schwarzenegger for not having responded to his text. And, in the manner of a big sister, she made it through Instagram.

Seeing that his text has remained without response, but the woman 26-year-old has had the time to post a photo of him and his girlfriend Champion AbbyKatherine took things in hand with a comment.

“I just send you these pictures via text message and I have not received a response,” she wrote, adding an emoji thoughtful to make more sense. Confirming that he had received the message, Patrick responded with a pair of émojis crying and laughing.

This is not the first time that Katherine uses social media to call her famous family. Last month, she made fun of his mom Maria Shriver after sharing a photo of Leonardo DiCaprio and Brad Pitt sitting in a convertible with the caption: “They came to get me, but I was strong and I told them that I stayed home.”