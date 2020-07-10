Katherine Schwarzenegger explains how he has found “shirts in the silver” the pregnancy in the midst of the pandemic

Katherine Schwarzenegger Pratt reveals how she maintains a positive vision of your pregnancy in the midst of the pandemic of sars coronavirus.

The world learned that the author and her husband, Chris Prattare expecting their first child nearly two months after the stay in his home in California. And while the couple has kept to himself most of the details in these first few days, a source previously shared ” ,[Katherine] it is very nice to be home and have this time to relax and enjoy being pregnant. ”

Now that more than a month has elapsed, Katherine tells herself to E! News of how you spent your time. She shares that, like most of the pregnant women, their days are largely devoted to the breeding and to feel more comfortable in the kitchen, a space that before had been used for cooking in place of cooking.

To read what Katherine had to say about their preparation, as well as its association with Rubbermaid, refer to the Q&a below!