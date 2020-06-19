Katherine Schwarzenegger has the best husband in the world… Billie Eilish in front of a fan-invasive…

The husband of Katherine Schwarzenegger and Chris Pratt Wenn/Starface



Katherine Schwarzenegger has the best husband in the world

Katherine Schwarzenegger can’t get enough of Chris Pratt ! The actress has praised her husband as “very supportive” during her pregnancy, that she lives in full pandemic

coronavirus. “I’m lucky to live close to my family, which has helped a lot, and I have a wonderful husband. It was great to have him at home and is so understanding about my need to clean everything, that everyone wears masks. That helped me a lot, ” she revealed during a talk Instagram Live broadcast by The people. We hope, however, no less than the son-in-law of Arnold Schwarzenegger !

Billie Eilish should not be bothered by a fan too annoying

Billie Eilish has obtained an order of deportation for three years against Prenell Rousseau. The singer had already obtained a

temporary injunction against this man, who had come to his house seven times before being arrested.

Sky News reports that the fan is too invasive, ” he remained for a time sitting on the front porch of the home of the singer, and he began to read a book, while monologuant “.

Gwen Stefani wishes happy birthday to his little friend

Gwen Stefani is still as in love with Blake Shelton, and was once more demonstrated in wishing him a happy birthday on his page Instagram.

“Happy birthday, Blake Shelton, thank you for being my best friend,” writes the singer of “No Doubt” in the caption of a photo of her kissing the musician dressed in a beautiful hawaiian shirt.