Katherine Schwarzenegger launches her baby bump alongside Chris Pratt

Katherine Schwarzenegger debuted her baby bump shortly after it was announced that she was expecting her first child.

Milf and Chris Pratt have been spotted during a bike ride in Santa Monica, California, on Saturday afternoon, and the baby bump of the mother-to-be was in full view.

The news of the pregnancy of the author intervenes less than a year after the couple said “I do” in June 2019 at the ranch San Ysidro in Montecito. According to an E! Source of news, their wedding was “classic and romantic”.

Now, the two cross the next step of their marriage and are ready to welcome their first child together. This will be the second child of Pratt, sharing-t-it, 7 years Jack Pratt with ex-wife Anna Faris.

Since their marriage, sources close to the couple have also indicated that the happy couple “was very open to wanting children soon”.

A source previously shared with E! The news that Schwarzenegger has “expressed (she) would like to be pregnant at the beginning of 2020. Chris has a busy year ahead with the shooting, but both are ready to start this next chapter and to bring a baby into their happy marriage.”