Katherine Schwarzenegger offers two pigs to her husband Chris Pratt

Katherine Schwarzenegger, daughter to Arnold Schwarzenegger, has offered a gift to say the least, unexpected at her husband Chris Pratt on the occasion of its 40th anniversary, the 21st of June.

It is on his account Instagram that Chris Pratt has surprised viewers this Saturday, June 29. Two new recruits have joined the firm, the “United Friendly”, which is the couple on one of the San Juan islands in Washington state. It is of two pigs kunekune, a breed of domestic pigs from new zealand.

Very happy with this original gift, Chris Pratt wrote in the caption: “Thank you Katherine for my new pigs kunekune!!! This is the best birthday I’ve ever had!! We called Tim and Faith because they are beautiful and their love is palpable and inspiring”.

viewers reacted

If the two pigs Tim and Faith have captured the hearts of some people, it does not remain about it less than this cliché with more than 700,000 “likes” has led to a debate in the comments. Knowing that the farm animals end up for the most part in the plate of the couple, the actor in the poster of “Avengers: Endgame” wishes to emphasize that its two pigs not to “end up in bacon!”. He argues that they are part of these farm animals “pardoned” with the goats and the sheep.

Outraged by such comments, some internet users were quick to react. A user says: “then Why not let everyone live in? There is no reason to choose who to kill.” While another says: “have you pardoned? Why? You consider yourself to be a judge, jury, an executioner? You can’t be an animal lover and kill all the animals”. Users, therefore, have not hesitated to put Chris Pratt in the face of its contradictions.

For the moment, the actor has not yet responded to the criticism on the famous social network.