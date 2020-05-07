Katherine Schwarzenegger “pass a good time” with Chris Pratt

2020-02-08 02:30:04

Katherine Schwarzenegger “pass a good time” with her husband, Chris Pratt, according to his brother Patrick Schwarzenegger.

The author of 30 years has made the connection with Chris in June 2019, just five months after getting betrothed in January of the same year after six months of dating, and his brother Patrick Schwarzenegger stated that his brother was the “happiest” she’s ever been. with the actor of “Guardians of the Galaxy”.

When asked if Katherine was happy with Chris, Patrick responded: “Oh yes. She is in love, yes! She spends a good time!”

The actor of 26 years – who is the son of Arnold Schwarzenegger and Maria Shriver – has also given it his seal of approval to the marriage, because it means that he was able to see the films of Chris soon to be able to be a part of his family.

Patrick added: “I could see ‘Onward’ this weekend, his new movie comes out, so it is an advantage. I can see his movies soon. It is a film that is really cute. I cried. It was me and a bunch of small children and him and it is really sad. It is a good movie but it is sad. ”

The star of “Midnight Sun” has even teased the possibility that Katherine and Chris, 40 years old, have children in the future, because he said that he “would like” to be an uncle after having practiced the son of Chris, seven years old, Jack , that he has with his ex-wife Anna Faris.

Speaking to the magazine Us Weekly, he said: “It would be cool to be an uncle. I’m sort of an uncle, I guess. Chris has Jack Jack, the little Jacko. So yes. I am a fake uncle, I guess.”

Meanwhile, Katherine recently gushed about the star of “ Jurassic World ”, as she said she was grateful for the piece after having spent their first Thanksgiving together in November of last year.

In a publication on Instagram, she wrote: “today, I am grateful for this bike ride with my wonderful husband and seeing the colors of autumn leaves. While we were cycling, he said that we address ourselves genuine compliments are honest people that we meet and see what happens. We did, and not only the compliments random have surprised the people on the bike path, they also made us feel good. This also reminded me of how thankful I am to be married to someone who thinks of ways to kind of make the world a better place. Good Saturday. (sic) “

Keywords: Katherine Schwarzenegger, Arnold Schwarzenegger, Patrick Schwarzenegger, Chris Pratt, Maria Shriver

