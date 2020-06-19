Katherine Schwarzenegger praises ` wonderful, ” Chris Pratt, as she shares an update on the pregnancy rare

Katherine SchwarzeneggerThe experience of pregnancy has been much easier thanks to Chris Prattis the TLC.

In what marked one of the first who publicly spoke of her journey to motherhood, Katherine said Dr. Zelana Montminy in an Instagram Live that she does “very well”.

“I feel very fortunate to live in close proximity to my family, who has been very helpful,” explained the young man of 30 years, by And. “And then, of course, I have a wonderful husband that is very, it has been an amazing experience to have in the house and also to understand my need to sanitize everything, to have everyone wearing masks all the time. It has been of great help.”

Katherine continued: “in addition, having people like you, that constantly sends me text messages to any baby, because I’m learning at the time and that was an interesting period of pregnancy.”