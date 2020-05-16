Katherine Schwarzenegger pregnant : her husband, Chris Pratt takes the weight !

Coronavirus and containment force, the stars are deprived of output ! They communicate with the outside world thanks to social networks and interviews in a duplex, they do. In a new interview, Chris Pratt talks about his wife’s pregnancy Katherine Schwarzenegger… and reveals that he has gained weight !

It is up to Extra TV that Chris Pratt has entrusted its confinement greedy, in the company of a pregnant woman. The actor of 40 years and future hero of Jurassic World: Dominion (in rooms, 9 June 2021) referred to the pregnancy of his sweetheart, the daughter of Arnold Schwarzenegger, Katherine Schwarzenegger. Praised by the presenter for the future birth of his second child (he is already dad to a little boy named Jack, born of his previous relationship with Anna Faris), Chris Pratt confesses that he suffers from impulse consuming.

“It is hard ! The ice cream, I would never have thought to love them as muchadmits the superhero ofAvengers and Guardians of the Galaxy 3. I’m surprised to complain of slight pain in lower back and hips, and my small weight gain during the containment, and [Katherine Schwarzenegger] looked at me with tenderness and I said to myself, ‘Oh, it’s true, I’m not really in a position to complain about it, right ?’“