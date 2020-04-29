Katherine Schwarzenegger reacts to the Thirsty Brad Pitt and Leo DiCaprio Post by Maria Shriver

Maria Shriver was thirsty quarantine – to the chagrin of at least one of his children.

On Tuesday, the former First Lady of California, 64 years of age, has shared a meme funny Brad Pitt and Leonardo DiCaprio who has joked about the violation of rules of stay in the home in order to spend time with the guys of Hollywood.

“They came looking for me, but I was strong and I told them that I was staying in the house”, reads one post with a photo hot of two winners of an Oscar in a car.

“My friend Nadine sent me this with the question: ‘What would you do?’” Shriver has légendé the meme. “I mean, come on, must you ask?! I would go as fast as possible! You? #Stayhomestaysafe”

The daughter of Shriver, Katherine Schwarzenegger30-year-old, called his mom for the post thirsty, writing: “Omg, mom.” In response, Shriver told her daughter: “Now you know what to bring me for mother’s day !!”

Many fans took advantage of the comments section to share their love for the post-fun to Shriver and the response to the hilarious of his daughter. The mother of four children has also responded directly to several of them.

“I often tell my children that it is the job of a parent to embarrass their children LOL!” a fan wrote and Shriver responded by saying “bingo”.

When another joked that they would jump in the car, Shriver commented, “it’s going to be crowded on the back seat but hey it’s gonna be fun?”

“As my grandmother said, you would see the smoke of my feet,” wrote a user to the sides of smileys laughing. “This is the best,” replied Shriver.

Another fan is passed to the higher level and even went as far as to create a fictitious scenario.

“I would jump directly from the window of my house on the back seat empy, without fear, life is now, life is full of risks, and I have to live my BEST life,” commented the person. “I even singing” summer “while I jump, then I sit at the back of the car, arms outstretched, humming. The life is now. And these two looked at me straight in the eye.”

“yes daughter,” wrote Shriver in response.

Shriver also seemed to love the way some followers suggested to take a mask and jumping with Pitt and DiCaprio while she met with several easily add emoji clapping and laughing.

We can’t help but wonder what the other children of Shriver, including Patrick Schwarzenneger and his son-in-law, Chris Prattthink of the post. Hoping that they will sound!

