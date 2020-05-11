Katherine Schwarzenegger, speaker: his darling Chris Pratt passes under the mower

Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger were married in June 2019 to Montecito, California. The couple will host in a few weeks with her first baby. The actor of 40 years old is already dad to a little boy named Jack (7 years old), born of his previous relationship with Anna Faris.

After this happy event, and once the situation allows, Chris Pratt will resume the service. It will continue the shooting of the film The Guardians of the galaxy 3in pre-production before the pandemic virus Covid-19. The actor will also be on the scene in Jurassic World: Dominion and Tomorrow War, expected in the summer of 2021.