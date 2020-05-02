Katherine Schwarzenegger : The idea slut Chris Pratt for his 30 years

You find that Chris Pratt is a real brat in Star-Lord in The Guardians of the galaxy and the Marvel universe ? Wait a bit to see it in real life…

Married since June 2019 second marriage with Katherine Schwarzeneggerhe had started to attend a year earlier, just divorced, Anna Faris, american actor did not fail to wish a public happy birthday to her and half to his 30 yearson Friday 13 December 2019.

“So happy to have you in my life. I don’t know what I would do without you, he started by posting on Instagram a montage of good times past. I’d probably be locked up outside on the balcony somewhere and forced to live there, or wandering in a city with a phone discharged and only one shoe, late for work, as in the hallucinations of anxiety attack. Frankly, I don’t even want to think about it. You have totally changed my world for the better. I am so happy to have you found. You’re a wife and a mother-in-law incredible [Chris est père d’un fils de 7 ans, Jack, issu de son mariage avec Anna Faris, NDLR]. And I’m too excited to the idea to celebrate the whole weekend.“Apparently, there were festivities planned, but before that, the star had another surprise for her…

In a second publication, Chris Pratt has shared a video containing a message from birthday from Tim and Faith. Who are Tim and Faith ? These are the two pigs kunekune that Katherine has offered her husband last June for its 40th anniversary ! The pigs, called after the couple flagship of the country formed by Faith Hill and Tim McGraw, did not pray to devour what looks like a tart lemon meringue in honour of Katherine, while Chris, hilarious, and sang,”happy birthday to you“. Original.

Spouses as pigs, these two !