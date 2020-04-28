Katie Couric shares her thoughts on the role of Jennifer Aniston in the morning show

Katie Couric is a critical difficult.

Over the past 30 years, Today The host of the exhibition has held numerous roles in the field of journalism. Some of its positions was a serious and focused on topics that are difficult, while others were lighter, as the time that it has reported the olympic Games or the whole of the Harry Potter. His long resume and hours of footage are proof that if someone knows what is required of a tv host, this is it.

It is therefore not entirely surprising that the former anchor was watching The Morning Show with a critical eye, especially as Jennifer AnistonThe main character Alex Levy would be based on Katie herself.

The series Apple + has been launched on the platform in November 2019 and focuses mainly on the battle of Alex (Jennifer) to maintain its position after the dismissal of its co-facilitator for sexual misconduct alleged.