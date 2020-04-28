Katie Couric shares her thoughts on the role of Jennifer Aniston in the morning show

Katie Couric is a critical difficult.
Over the past 30 years, Today The host of the exhibition has held numerous roles in the field of journalism. Some of its positions was a serious and focused on topics that are difficult, while others were lighter, as the time that it has reported the olympic Games or the whole of the Harry Potter. His long resume and hours of footage are proof that if someone knows what is required of a tv host, this is it.
It is therefore not entirely surprising that the former anchor was watching The Morning Show with a critical eye, especially as Jennifer AnistonThe main character Alex Levy would be based on Katie herself.
The series Apple + has been launched on the platform in November 2019 and focuses mainly on the battle of Alex (Jennifer) to maintain its position after the dismissal of its co-facilitator for sexual misconduct alleged.
According to to In the styleSaid Couric, the Everything is iconic with Danny Pellegrino podcast, “I thought some were really interesting.”
She said that the scriptwriters of the series had done a good job of describing “the long-term impact and the devastation severe resulting from certain behaviours”, which Katie would have an understanding given his involvement in the Today show and Matt Lauer, whose contract has been terminated for inappropriate sexual behaviour.
In regards to the rumour that Jennifer has described it, Katie thought that his game was “great” but has described the character as missing the charm that a tv host would have usually. “I wish they had made more charismatic, because I think that you need a certain ebullience to carry a show like this,” noted Katie.
Couric has refused to enter into the details and told the host: “I’ll stay here.”
Maybe the journalist will be re-tuned in the second season, although it will take some time before being able to release the finished product, as has been said by the showrunner before the pandemic coronavirus that they had the intention of filming during the summer.