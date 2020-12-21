Katie Holmes is honored by her boyfriend Emilio Vitolo

The actress turned 42 on December 18 and her 33-year-old boyfriend congratulated her.

Katie Holmes turned 42 on December 18 and won a beautiful tribute from her boyfriend, businessman Emilio Vitolo, 33 years old.

He shared a photo of the couple on his Instagram, in black and white, to celebrate the date, and took the opportunity to praise his beloved.

“The most amazing, kind, and beautiful person,” wrote Vitolo, 33, in the image of the birthday girl sitting on his lap. “Every time I see your face it makes me smile,” he said.

He added: “Happy birthday !!! I love you!!”.

The photo also made their relationship official after dating for four months.

Katie Holmes previously dated Jamie Foxx for almost six years, but they broke up without ever publicly confirming their relationship.