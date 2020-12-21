CELEBRITIES

Katie Holmes is honored by her boyfriend Emilio Vitolo

Posted on

The actress turned 42 on December 18 and her 33-year-old boyfriend congratulated her.

Katie Holmes turned 42 on December 18 and won a beautiful tribute from her boyfriend, businessman Emilio Vitolo, 33 years old.

He shared a photo of the couple on his Instagram, in black and white, to celebrate the date, and took the opportunity to praise his beloved.

“The most amazing, kind, and beautiful person,” wrote Vitolo, 33, in the image of the birthday girl sitting on his lap. “Every time I see your face it makes me smile,” he said.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Emilio Vitolo (@emiliovitolo)

He added: “Happy birthday !!! I love you!!”.

The photo also made their relationship official after dating for four months.

Katie Holmes previously dated Jamie Foxx for almost six years, but they broke up without ever publicly confirming their relationship.

Related Items:

Most Popular

24.9K
CELEBRITIES

Lili Reinhart opens her jacket and dazzles, revealing what’s underneath

8.6K
CELEBRITIES

Kylie Jenner and the real reason for her breakup with Travis Scott

5.6K
CELEBRITIES

Henry Cavill confesses his training to gain muscle in ‘the Witcher 2’

4.1K
CELEBRITIES

Johnny Depp struggles to find a new project

3.8K
CELEBRITIES

Chrissy Teigen moved away from the networks because of the “hole of pain and depression” in which she is

3.5K
CELEBRITIES

Drake fully supports The Weeknd in his dislike against the Grammys

3.3K
CELEBRITIES

Could a collaboration between Latina Shakira and group BLACKPINK happen?

2.3K
CELEBRITIES

Prince Harry warned about his royal titles

1.8K
Games

GRID COMPUTER Game Latest Version Free Download

1.2K
CELEBRITIES

Jennifer Lawrence’s family farm is the victim of a major fire

To Top