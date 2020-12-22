CELEBRITIES

KATIE HOLMES: SHE IS INSTAGRAM OFFICIAL WITH HER BOYFRIEND AND CHEF EMILIO VITOLO

Posted on

Katie Holmes is experiencing the new relationship with Emilio Vitolo jr. without hiding too much and many paparazzi have arrived in recent months. But now there is confirmation of those directly involved with an official Instagram!

On the occasion of the actress’s 42nd birthday (she made them on December 18), the chef dedicated a romantic post to her on social media with a photo of a couple laughing happily.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Emilio Vitolo (@emiliovitolo)

” The most fantastic, kind, beautiful person – he wrote in the caption, with a heart-shaped emoji – Every time I see your face it makes me smile. Happy birthday! I love you! “.

Katie Holmes and Emilio Vitolo jr. were first seen together last September.

The 33-year-old chef works in the family restaurant Emilio’s Ballato that his father has owned since the 1990s in SoHo, New York.

A place is very popular with stars, such as Justin Bieber, Rihanna, and Bradley CooperJoe Jonas and Sophie Turner from patrons have become friends of Emilio, so much so that in the past they have seen each other at various parties.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Emilio Vitolo (@emiliovitolo)

Before Emilio Vitolo, Katie Holmes had kept her love life very private. She had been with Jamie Foxx for six years, until 2019, but never much was known about the relationship.

The star has a daughter, Suri , with ex-husband Tom Cruise. Today Suri is 14 years old.

