Katie Price suffers from sending her son with autism to college

Price’s son, Harvey, is 18 years old and has yet to become independent.

The model and television personality Katie Price, faces a complex family situation, since her son Harvey, who suffers from autism, must move to a residential university, where they will give him all the attention he needs, study, get a job and even exercise.

“It breaks my heart. I don’t want him to think I’m getting rid of him, ”Price told The Sun, worried Harvey is not yet an independent person.

“When you know him well enough, you know what triggers his reactions of anger and mania, so you can convince him not to do it and calm him down,” she said.

“When he goes to college, he will learn to be an adult. Now he says: ‘Mommy, I’m not a boy, I’m a man,’ ”says the celebrity.

She recognizes that it is time to spread her wings so that she can learn to handle herself, since these days she always runs to her first call.

“I’m trying to get him used to me not being there all the time. But he calls me on his iPad and says, ‘Mom, I need you,’ and I run to him… We have an incredible bond. I don’t know how Harvey will react or feel when he can’t get to him. It’s too painful to think about it. “