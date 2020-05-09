Katy Perry : a look back on his feud with Taylor Swift

How their rivalry has she started ?

Two events have altered the relationship between Katy Perry and Taylor Swift. The first took place in 2012, when the artist looks iconic formalize its relationship with John Mayer. However, the latter is none other than the ex-boyfriend of Taylor Swift ! While they were on good terms, the two singers to see small voltages appear. It is a year later that things get complicated : three dancers of Katy Perry’s wish to work for Taylor Swift will start her “Red Tour”. The interpreter of “Roar”, which is not in promotion period, that is fine. However, she asked her three dancers to indicate a clause of notice period in their contract. A year later, while Katy Perry will begin her ‘The Prismatic World Tour”, she wishes the return of his three dancers. It is at this point that Taylor Swift is accusing his former girlfriend of wanting to sabotage her tour ! Moreover, the interpreter of “Lover” will explain in an interview with the magazine “Rolling Stone” that what Katy Perry was “something horrible” !

A conflict that lasts !

Tensions escalate in may 2015 when Taylor Swift released the hit “Bad Blood” ! While it ensures that the words do not relate to his rival, no one is fooled. Two years later, in the famous show “Carpool Karaoke” hosted by James Corden, Katy Perry said about this song : “OK, OK… This is how she wants to handle it ? Karma !”. She also explains that Taylor Swift never responded to her calls when she wanted to discuss the situation of the three dancers. However, Katy Perry said that she feels ready to reconcile itself with its enemy, and that a simple message of enough.

A reconciliation in July 2019 : from rivalry to friendship !

In may 2018, while Taylor Swift begins her tour, she published a photo on his account Instagram. And they are nothing less than a letter and an olive branch from the interpreter of “I Kissed A Girl” ! This last has wanted to offer this symbol of peace to his rival, to ease tensions and explain to him that she had reflected on the misunderstandings existing between them. Later, the two stars are reviewed on an evening : the hatchet has been buried ! Katy Perry has not hesitated to go to Taylor Swift to apologize and to tell him that she would always be there for her. In July 2019, the two singers mediate their reconciliation, and to appear together in the video of the song “You Need To Calm Down” Taylor Swift ! While the latter is disguised as a cornet of French fries, Katy Perry wears the costume of a hamburger. And the two singers intertwine in this hymn in support of the LGBT community. When a collaboration between Katy Perry and Taylor Swift ?