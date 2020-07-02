Katy Perry: a new title soon available? – Actu Katy Perry

Katy Perry has become a new clip?

In his personal account, Katy Perry shares two photos in the middle of the desert. In the Face of this landscape is very quiet, the singer poses in her long dress faded. With her baby bump apparent, the artist feels comfortable. In a comment, she writes: “I need to get rid of all these skins, if I want to take a step back. Let the sun come in, tear out the weeds and focus on my vision.”

For the fans, without a doubt, this text sounds like the words of a future title. And if Katy Perry had done in the desert to shoot the clip of this famous song? Many of the assumptions that are made on the Canvas. By now, Katy Perry has not confirmed or denied these theories. Case to follow!