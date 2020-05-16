Katy Perry, a pregnant woman in prison

2020-05-15 12:30:07

Katy Perry has cried in his car during the pandemic Covid-19 level because her pregnancy hormones made her very emotional.

Katy Perry has cried in his car during the pandemic Covid-19.

The singer of 35 years, is currently awaiting her first baby with fiance Orlando Bloom and admitted that she had become very emotional due to her pregnancy and to the global health crisis.

Speaking to Zoe Ball during her breakfast on BBC Radio 2, Katy said: “My plan pre-COVID was, you know, to continue and to release a record in the summer until my waters break, and then I was going to spend to be a mom, but there’s obviously a certain set of skills that is required to be a mom full time, and I guess I have to do a test. But like everyone else, I’ll sit in my parked car outside my house, lock the doors and sometimes cry my false eyelashes. ”

After that Zoe has done an introduction commendation, Katy joked: “You’re like, and here are a bunch of awards, and she did that, she did that, but I can barely make three nourishing meals for myself and for someone else by day!

“I have a little ocd, I like to organize and I can’t do the dishes because the dishes for me are the epitome of never really finished, they never are facts, and you turn around and there they were. So I can swipe and feel good because it’s a lot, it’s good for you, I have something to show by the result. Therefore, it is as if I had done it, I have a lot of scanning, but yes. ”

Meanwhile, Katy – who has just released her new single “ Daisies ” – is currently in quarantine with her nieces and son to Orlando Flynn, nine, from her first marriage with Miranda Kerr, and Katy said that you have around it, preparing to motherhood.

She explained: “This is wild, I am in quarantine with my niece of three years and six years, and then the son of Orlando, who is 9 years old and, you know, I used to just have children at home.”

And she insisted on the fact that the pandemic Covid-19 had made him any greater appreciation and stated that it does not take anything for granted.

Katy said: “To me, the period of quarantine, it’s kind of taken on a whole new meaning because I think we’ve had a lot of time to think and reflect on what we have taken for granted in our lives and what we have in any way. pushed to the edge of the path, in regards to the dreams, thinking “Oh, there will always be time, and I’ll always be able to do that,” and then all of a sudden, you lose all right to do anything a certain way and you “Oh wow”, if I ever have the chance to relive, I’m really going to live fully and I will try to realise all those dreams that I put on a shelf. ”

Keywords: Katy Perry

Return to the flow