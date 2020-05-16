Katy Perry accused of plagiarism on “Never Really Over” !

Katy Perry is still the target of several criticisms. It is (again) accused of plagiarism by internet users for his latest title !

Katy Perry draws the wrath of the internet users. And we understand why ! His last title “Never Really Over” in the heart of the controversy. The canvas accuses the star of plagiarism. Its song sounds like “Love You Like That” singer Norwegian Dagny. This last restored the truth. In fact, she was able to get in touch with the team of the singer :

“The discussion that I’ve had it with his team on the song remains open and honest. Very happy to be a part of something much bigger than myself. For the songs that have this kind of recognition, a lot of composers are involved.” Before adding to this topic :

” She remains a huge startoo happy to be a part of the project.”

Katy Perry welcomes anyway. Her single to the sounds of electronic encounter, however, been a huge success on Spotify. It is not yet known if the singer’s account release another album.

Katy Perry’s latest in a series of plagiarism

Katy Perry remains the queen of pop. But this is not the first time she encounters this kind of story. The list goes on and on over the years !

Indeed, his title ” Dark Horse “, released in 2014, is similar to that of “Joyful Noise” of the american rapper Flame. The latter said :

“The message is deeply religious in” Joyful Noise ” has been irreparably tarnished by its association with the witchcraft, paganism, black magic, and imagery, Illuminati was mentioned in Dark Horse “

In addition, the titles “Roar” or even ” Rise “, have also generated controversy. The young woman said nothing on this matter. She took advantage of his success. The clip “Never Really Over” more than 39 million views. A success for the singer with millions of albums sold.

In conclusion, Katy Perry must be careful not to put artists back.

